Therapist Jarvis: A weak handshake may indicate risk of dementia

A weakening handshake with age could indicate the development of dangerous diseases, warned therapist Sarah Jarvis. What ailments is it a sign of, doctor told edition of The Sun.

According to Jarvis, general muscle weakness turned out to be a sign of heart problems. She cited a study by researchers at Queen Mary University in London who found that people with a weak grip had weaker, enlarged and damaged hearts.

In addition, the therapist added, a weak handshake may indicate a risk of developing dementia in the future. This was proven by a study conducted by the University of California among 190 thousand middle-aged people. It showed that people with weak hands in youth had more cognitive problems in old age, including dementia. “Additionally, older adults with a weak handshake are at risk for bone fractures due to falls or osteoporosis,” Jarvis said.

Related materials:

Doctors, she recalled, measure grip strength using a wrist dynamometer.

Previously, general practitioner and XFIT specialist Ekaterina Ladygina advised eating pomegranate to protect against age-related diseases. According to her, this fruit also reduces the risk of cancer.