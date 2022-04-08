The United States has indications that Russia is seeking to recruit “more than 60,000 troops” from conscripts and reservists to bolster its invasion forces. This was declared by a senior US defense official quoted by CNN. “It remains to be seen” – he added – how successful Russia will be in achieving its goal, how much training those forces will have received or where they will be sent. There was no evidence of well-trained and armed reinforcements “ready to reinforce the tactical groups of the Russian forces.

As for its current capabilities, Russia is now “under 85% of the combat potential” it had amassed and deployed prior to the invasion in February, he added, noting that the percentage includes a variety of factors, from the number of tanks, fighter jets, missiles and troops.

Finally, the United States believes that the Russian military has not solved “its logistical and support problems”, which means that it is unlikely to be able to build forces in the eastern part of Ukraine “with great speed”.