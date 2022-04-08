The striker’s contract with his club expires in the summer of 2023, and reports indicate that Mohamed Salah is demanding a salary from Liverpool that makes it the highest paid in the English Premier League..

Salah, 29, admitted before the upcoming summit match against Manchester City at the “Etihad” stadium in the league, on Sunday, that it is a “sensitive issue for all concerned,” but insisted that this “will not distract his focus on the goal of achieving the quartet with Liverpool this season.”.

German coach Jurgen Klopp’s team is one point behind Man City, eight stages before the end of the season.

Salah scored one goal in his last 8 matches with his club, but he has 28 goals in all competitions this season with Liverpool.

The Egyptian star told Sky Sports: “There are many things that people do not know. I cannot be selfish and talk about my situation, because we are in the most important period ahead for the team.“.

He continued, “I have said several times what I want, but I can’t go into depth about the contract now because it’s a sensitive issue. I can’t go to the media and talk about the contract now, I’m just focused on the team.”“.

He added, “This is the most important thing for me, to be focused on winning titles and giving everything I have for the club,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Liverpool is seeking the quartet this season, after winning the League Cup and putting a foot in the Champions League semi-finals after winning 3-1 in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Benfica in Portugal, on Tuesday, and next Saturday against City, the cup final will be played at Wembley Stadium..