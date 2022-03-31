The losses among the Russian ranks since the day of the attack by Moscow on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 17500. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 17500 men, 614 tanks, 1735 armored vehicles, 311 artillery systems, 96 multiple rocket launchers, 54 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 135 planes, 131 helicopters, 1201 cars, 7 naval units, 75 fuel tanks and 83 drones.