The outcome of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix finally smiled at Red Bull after the shock of the previous test in Bahrain, in which both Anglo-Austrian cars finished the race prematurely for Technical Problems. On the Jeddah circuit, Verstappen instead took the victory after Sergio Perez’s pole position the day before, but the joy of the results was still partially ‘ruined’ by the retirement of another motorized car Honda, due to a fault associated with the power unit. In fact, during the deployment Yuki Tsunoda he had to abandon any possibility of taking part in the race due to the boredom accused by his AlphaTaurithe same one that footed Pierre Gasly with the burning engine in Sakhir.

Moreover, always with regard to the Japanese driver, the element that causes more concern Christian Hornerteam principal of Red Bull – supplier of engines to AlphaTauri – resides in the change of the power unit that took place before the race in Jeddah, which represents only the second of 23 races scheduled in 2022: “Of course we are worried – admitted the British manager as reported by racingnews365.com – but we must understand what it is. Once we have analyzed everything in detail, finding the problem, at that point we hope to implement all the corrections “. Added to this are the statements of the AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tostwilling to see clearly what is happening: “The oil pressure on Yuki’s car dropped, which is why we decided to stop – has explained – we do not yet know if this engine can be reused or not, also because we have to understand what is broken “. In addition, Tost wants explanations on what happened between Sakhir and Gedda, also due to the fact that Red Bull’s problems in Bahrain are mostly due to reasons external to the engine: “I want to find out why we are struggling with reliability, and because Red Bull doesn’t have any problems“.