The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday morning that two Russian patrol boats were destroyed in the Cobra Island region.
The information was confirmed by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny. The attacks would have been carried out via drone.
+ More than 3,000 civilians have died in Ukraine so far, says UN
+ Jill Biden will meet with Ukrainian refugees during visit to Romania and Slovakia
The attack was against two Raptor patrol ships, which have the capacity to carry up to 20 crew members and are equipped with machine guns. Cobra Island is located in the Black Sea, in the Crimea region, and is considered a major focus of resistance in Ukraine.
On March 14, Ukrainian soldiers who were at the scene were ordered to surrender from the Russian ship “Moskva”, but they refused. They eventually surrendered and are imprisoned, but were considered heroes by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The post Defense of Ukraine Confirms Destruction of Russian Ships; watch the video appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.
#Ukrainian #Defense #Confirms #Destruction #Russian #Ships #video
Leave a Reply