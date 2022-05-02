The Ukrainian Defense Ministry confirmed on Monday morning that two Russian patrol boats were destroyed in the Cobra Island region.

The information was confirmed by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Valery Zaluzhny. The attacks would have been carried out via drone.

The attack was against two Raptor patrol ships, which have the capacity to carry up to 20 crew members and are equipped with machine guns. Cobra Island is located in the Black Sea, in the Crimea region, and is considered a major focus of resistance in Ukraine.

On March 14, Ukrainian soldiers who were at the scene were ordered to surrender from the Russian ship “Moskva”, but they refused. They eventually surrendered and are imprisoned, but were considered heroes by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

