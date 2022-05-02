For him International work dayin Mexico City, different social mobilizationsas well as marches by workersmainly from unions, different groups and labor sectors.

The demonstrationswhich developed peacefully, occurred mainly in the central zone of the Mexico Citytowards the plate Plinth capital, starting from areas such as the Angel of Independencethe Monument to the Revolutionamong other meeting points.

these various marches occur after two years of not carrying out these various social mobilizations, due to the pandemic of the Covid-19.

The concentration of people towards the platel socket and in the streets of Historical Center of the CDMXtook place throughout the afternoon of Sunday, May 1.

rallies

Once the arrival of the thousands of attendees to the Constitution Plaza of the Mexico Citythey made groupings and made rallieswhere they offered different speeches in relation to the workers defense.

in sayings rallies Members of the National Coordination of Education Workers participated, as well as the Mexican Union of Electricians, the Trade Union Association of Workers of the Housing Institute, among others.