The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attacked the Kyiv region of Donetsk. This was announced on Wednesday, February 1, by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes in Kyiv (JCCC).

According to data published in the department’s Telegram channel, two arrivals were recorded in Donetsk after midnight: at 00:04 fired four rounds caliber 155 mm, at 00:08 – five more rounds. Ammunition of this caliber is used in artillery mounts of NATO countries.

Information about the victims and destruction is not given.

Earlier, on January 30, it was reported that the DPR was shelled nine times by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Under fire were areas of two settlements of the republic – Donetsk (Kyiv, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Petrovsky districts) and Yakovlevka. 39 units of various ammunition were fired.

The day before, information appeared about 31 cases of firing by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the settlements of the DPR. Then 11 houses and three civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

It also became known that a civilian from Donetsk was wounded when a prohibited anti-personnel mine “Petal” was blown up. Another victim, a child who was injured, was blown up by the same mine in the Kirovsky district of the city.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

