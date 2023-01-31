Rayados de Monterrey He has three victories in a row so far in the Clausura 2023 Tournament. Those led by coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich already forgot the bad start to the tournament, when on matchday 1 they lost by the minimum against Chivas.
One of the most important men for this winning streak to happen is Arturo Gonzalez. The ‘Ponchito’ has left injuries in the past and today is one of the best elements that Monterrey has. In an interview, the player detailed the key for Rayados to be the protagonist.
“Internal competition has kept the team at those levels, being the protagonist, we hope to continue on that path”he mentioned.
Likewise, the 28-year-old soccer player recognized the work done in the game against Puebla, where they knew how to recover from the adverse score to turn around and thus get the three points on the Cuauhtémoc field with a great goal from him.
“Despite the score against us, we continue to work and make an effort, it is a difficult field, the height is important there, in the end we played a great game and we came away with a pleasant taste in our mouths”he stressed.
So far, Rayados is in second place in the competition with 9 points, just below Pachuca, who is the leader with the same points, but with a better goal difference.
For now, La Pandilla is already preparing for its fifth commitment of the semester, when next Sunday they receive the always complicated visit from the Red Devils of Toluca. You can enjoy this game sharp at 7:10 p.m., through the FOX Sports signal.
