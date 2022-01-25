Ukraine The United States deployed 8,500 troops in response to the escalating situation in Ukraine

The European Commission was said on Monday to present a new € 1.2 billion economic support package for Ukraine.

United States on Monday put its troops on alert for the escalation of the situation between Ukraine and Russia.

Representative of the Ministry of Defense John Kirby said the U.S. Armed Forces has up to 8,500 troops ready to deploy to Eastern Europe. However, no troops are yet being sent to the field.

The majority of the forces mentioned by Kirby would support the NATO Rapid Reaction Force (NRF) if NATO forces were activated.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has asserted no plans to invade Ukraine, but Russia has mobilized some 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Russia invaded Ukraine earlier in 2014, when a great power occupied the Crimean region and started a war in eastern Ukraine. Russia supports separatist fighters in eastern Ukraine.

Kirby stressed that the U.S. decision to prepare troops was an assurance to U.S. NATO allies.

“It sends a very clear signal to Mr Putin that we are taking our responsibility for NATO seriously,” Kirby continued.

NATO has said it is considering sending fighter jets and ships to strengthen its eastern periphery. In recent weeks, Russia has been demanding binding promises from the West that NATO will no longer be allowed to expand east.

The EU, for its part, has urged its allies to avoid a nervous breakdown in the face of a possible Russian invasion.

U.S. Army aircraft carrier USS Harry S Truman in the Mediterranean last Saturday.

Russian visible initiatives must be taken to alleviate the situation in Ukraine, says the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. According to him, the invasion of Ukraine could have severe consequences for Russia.

Scholz discussed the presidency of the European Commission with Ukraine in a video call on Monday night Ursula von der LeyeninThe President of the European Council Charles MichelinMilitary Alliance NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the British Prime Minister Boris JohnsonThe President of France Emmanuel MacroninThe Prime Minister of Italy Mario DraghinThe President of Poland Andrzej Dudan and the President of the United States Joe Biden with.

After the call, Biden said he and European allies have a full consensus on how Russia’s military threat near the Ukrainian border should be addressed.

Biden told reporters that the meeting with European leaders had been very good.

“We discussed our joint efforts to prevent a new Russian invasion, such as preparations for imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia and strengthening security in the eastern periphery,” Biden told the U.S. president. With a Twitter account in a posted tweet.

Also European Commission von der Leyen commented on the call on Twitter. According to Von der Leyen, efforts are being made among the Allies to prepare for all possible scenarios if the situation is not resolved through diplomacy.

According to the tweet, a possible attack on Russia would be met with sanctions.

In a tweet from the account of the Director of the European Commission in the bulletin von der Leyen said the meeting had reaffirmed the EU’s strong support for Ukraine. Among other things, the Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) are said to be preparing a number of targeted sanctions in the event that Russia invades Ukraine again.

The European Commission was also said on Monday to present a new € 1.2 billion economic support package for Ukraine. According to a recent press release, other additional aid of EUR 120 million would also be planned for the country.

Von der Leyen said on Monday that the 1.2 billion aid package is intended to meet the economic needs that the conflict has created in Ukraine. The support package of loans and grants still needs the approval of EU member states and parliament.

According to Von der Leyen, since 2014, the EU and European institutions have supported the Ukrainian economy with more than € 17 billion in loans and grants.

Russian and representatives of Ukraine are scheduled to meet in Paris on Wednesday to discuss with representatives of France and Germany, an anonymous French president said on Monday.

The countries belonging to the so-called Normandy group are thus gathering in Paris. The aim of the negotiations is to alleviate the tensions created by the crisis in Ukraine.

The meeting is part of an effort to avoid war. France sees it as “easing the path,” which would include action from Ukraine and Russia, the assistant said.