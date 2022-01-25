Send quarantined students or entire classes home? Primary schools throughout the Netherlands are dealing with this, except in Staphorst, where there have been hardly any corona infections in schools for months. Thanks to the smart air purifiers, they are (almost) sure about that. For more research into the ‘miracle’ of Staphorst, health care minister Ernst Kuipers is allocating one and a half tons.

