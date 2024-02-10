Drone attacks against a gas station in Kharkiv leave seven people dead, including three children, according to the regional governor, on Saturday, February 10.

A series of Russian drone strikes targeted the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, killing at least seven people, including three children, according to the region's governor, Oleg Synegoubov.

According to their statements on the Telegram social network, among the seven dead there is an entire family of five people: two adults and three children of seven, four years old and a baby, about six months old.

“The man's body was found in the hallway of the house, while the mother and children were trying to escape to the bathroom,” he said. A retired couple died in another house.

The fire was caused by a fuel leak that spread to nearby homes, forcing at least 50 people to evacuate, according to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, who explained the situation this way:

The enemy's Shaheds (Iranian-made drones) hit a gas station, causing the spill of burning fuel and the burning of 14 private houses.

“Three drones attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. Sensitive infrastructure was destroyed,” said Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor Oleksandr Filachkov.

This attack follows a series of nighttime attacks in Kharkiv and a town east of the regional capital.

