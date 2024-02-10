Obtaining asylum status in the United States is not an easy process. People who claim fear of returning to their country of origin due to possible persecution have to go through a process to prove that their fear is justified, and then, in most cases, wait years to find out the response of the North American country. . Reason why, When you get an affirmative answer it is cause for celebration. And a TikTok user shared that moment on the social network.

From his TikTok profile, Lizarraga Mikel, shared a video of only 17 seconds in which you can see how different people are leaving the US government officesafter having received their affirmative response of political asylum.

During the passage of the images you can read: “All the political asylum cases are passing, congratulations, what a pleasure.”, message accompanied by an American flag and a congratulatory emoji. Meanwhile, the tiktoker can be heard saying: “They have already entered with political asylum, carnal congratulations, one more, one more.”

Although there are no further details about the people who are entering the territory with a legal permit, it can be seen that everyone is carrying their suitcases in their hands. The clip has received hundreds of comments. Most of whom ask How can they do to obtain that immigration status. That is why we share the following information.

How to apply for asylum in the United States

The figure of asylum is an option only for those people who are already within the territory of the United States. and entered the country legally. This means that those who enter the territory irregularly cannot obtain that status, which is why the authorities always recommend using safe and orderly routes to reach the North American nation and, once there, begin the process. You have one year to do it.

On the other hand, it must be considered that You are only eligible to apply for this immigration status if you can demonstrate that you fear persecution in your country of origin. due to their race, religion, nationality, association with a social group or political ideology.

The process is arduous as you have to meet a series of requirements and answer various questions. Also, it's quite late, Depending on the country of origin and the situation, you can wait years before getting a response.