A wind of hope blows this Tuesday, November 21 in Ukraine on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Maidan revolution. His troops made a breakthrough on the left bank of the Dnieper River, occupied by the Russian Army, while kyiv received a visit from several foreign ministers who assured Ukraine of their support.

On Tuesday, November 21, there will be no large gatherings in Ukraine to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the Maidan revolution, “but all Ukrainians will be thinking about this very special day,” says France 24 correspondent (in French) in Kiev, Emmanuelle Chaze.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, announced this Tuesday his arrival in kyiv to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the historic pro-European Maidan revolt, which ousted the pro-Russian regime from power.

“Happy to be back in kyiv among my friends,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter). The president described the Maidan revolution, named after the central kyiv square where protesters gathered, as the “first victory” in the war against the Russians.

10 years ago, we began a new chapter in our struggle. 10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive. Against lawlessness and an attempt to rob us of our European future. Against unfreedom. Year after year, step by step, we make every effort to ensure that,… pic.twitter.com/HkEarZkbJB — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 21, 2023



The president of the European Council, an institution that represents the 27 member states, declared shortly before his arrival that he had come to “express the strong support of the EU” and to prepare with Zelensky for the next European summit in December, in which the the next stage of Kiev’s candidacy for the EU.

In early November, the European Commission gave the green light for the EU to grant Ukraine candidate country status, but the decision is up to the Member States.

symbolic visits

A few hours earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also arrived in Kiev on a surprise visit to reaffirm to Ukrainian leaders Berlin’s commitment to Ukraine, invaded by Russia for almost two years.

On Monday, November 20, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also traveled to the Ukrainian capital to reaffirm US support and announce another $100 million in military aid.

kyiv fears less commitment from its Western allies at a time when international attention is focused on the Middle East. Not to mention the fact that the US Congress is divided over continuing aid to Ukraine and the European Union is divided over funding its own aid program.

Ukraine has announced an advance of its troops on the left bank of the Dnieper, occupied by the Russian Army, a success after months of fruitless counteroffensive. “This is important, because if the Ukrainian Army can cross the river, the Russian troops will be in trouble,” explains Emmanuelle Chaze.

If this advance is confirmed, it will be the biggest push by the Ukrainian Army against the Russians since the reconquest of the town of Robotyne, in the Zaporizhia region, in August, when the counteroffensive was launched in June.

“Ukraine’s future lies in Europe”

For her part, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, sent a video message to Ukrainian leaders in which she reaffirmed that “Ukraine’s future lies in Europe.” Exactly 10 years ago, “an entire nation took to the streets and spoke with one voice” to say that “Ukraine belongs to Europe,” she congratulated in her message.

Ten years of dignity. Of pride. Of striving for freedom. The cold winter nights of Euromaidan have changed Europe forever. Today, it is clearer than ever. The future of Ukraine is in the European Union. The future that the Maidan fought for has finally begun. pic.twitter.com/Z0xD4Ss3Qs — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 21, 2023



“10 years ago, Ukrainians launched their first counteroffensive (…) against attempts to deprive us of our European future,” Zelensky recalled in a video message addressed to his people.

On November 21, 2013, thousands of protesters took to Maidan Square, in the center of Kiev, to protest against the decision of then-president Viktor Yanukovych, under pressure from Moscow, not to sign an association agreement between his country and the European Union. .

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French