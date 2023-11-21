In order to establish regulatory consistency throughout the state, the state House of Representatives approved HB No. 2127, also known as the Texas Regulatory Consistency Act.

This legislation primarily aims to return sovereign regulatory powers to the state., arguing that historically, the state government has been the exclusive regulator in many aspects of commerce and commerce within the state. Here everything about her.

The law seeks to address the disparity in local regulations that have arisen in recent years, as various local jurisdictions have sought to establish business regulations that differ from state regulations. According to the legislature, this has led to a patchwork of regulations that are inconsistently applied across the state..

HB 2127 includes several key provisions that limit the ability of municipalities and counties to adopt, enforce, or maintain ordinances, orders, or rules that conflict with specific state laws. Some of the areas affected by these restrictions include agriculture, commerce, insurance, labor, finance, natural resources, occupations and property..

Additionally, the law provides that an individual or entity affected by an ordinance in violation of certain specific provisions has the right to take legal action against the responsible municipality or county.

Main provisions of Texas Law 2127

State preeminence: The law provides that, unless expressly authorized by another law, a municipality or county may not adopt, enforce, or maintain an ordinance, order, or rule regulating conduct in a regulatory field occupied by a provision of the state code .​ Limited exceptions– Despite state preeminence, the law provides for specific exceptions, such as allowing a municipality or county to construct or maintain highways, levy taxes, and carry out any authority expressly authorized by statute.​ Legal actions for non-compliance: The law gives individuals and trade associations the right to take legal action against municipalities or counties that adopt, enforce, or maintain ordinances, orders, or rules in violation of the provisions of the law. Limited immunity– establishes a waiver of the governmental immunity of a municipality or county to the extent of the liability created by this law.​ Validity and application: The law came into effect on September 1, 2023. See also Political elections 2022, via La Regina: how Pd candidates change

(We also recommend: Texas: what is the penalty for transporting an immigrant with the new immigration law?)

Law 2127 approved by the House of Representatives came into force on September 1. Photo: US Library of Congress

What does House Bill 2127 mean for local Texas residents and businesses?

HB 2127 has significant implications for regulatory consistency in Texas. By returning regulatory authority to the state, It seeks to avoid the creation of conflicting local regulations and guarantee a more uniform regulatory framework throughout the state.. However, it also challenges local autonomy and the ability of municipalities and counties to address specific issues in their communities.

The Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, supports the legislation. Although a district judge declared it unconstitutional in a case brought by the city of Houston, this ruling did not prevent the application of the law for those Texans who were not parties to the Houston lawsuit and who are harmed by local ordinances prevented by The initiative.

The Attorney General’s Office immediately appealed on behalf of the named defendants, which automatically suspended the effect of the court’s declaration until the appeal is resolved. Under procedural rules and the Texas Code of Civil Practice and Remedies, when a state entity or official appeals a declaratory judgment, it automatically vacates the order or judgment, and its execution is stayed until the appellate court rules.