Ukrainian political scientist Molchanov: Medvedchuk showed the West the existence of another Ukraine

Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform For Life (OPZZH) party banned in Ukraine, showed the West an alternative position on the conflict in Ukraine, which differs from that promoted by President Volodymyr Zelensky. This opinion was expressed by Kirill Molchanov, director of the Institute for the Study of the Consequences of Military Operations in Ukraine, his words are quoted by RIA News.

We are talking about an article published by a politician, with the help of which, according to Molchanov, he intends to unite people whose views do not coincide with the position of the authorities. “Not necessarily within the framework of a political party – it can be some kind of movement, platform, information project, where a support group will be formed under the idea of ​​a peaceful solution to the conflict,” the political scientist noted.

Molchanov stressed that some Ukrainians are in favor of a peaceful settlement of the conflict through negotiations, however, he added, it is difficult to determine the exact number of those who disagree with Zelensky’s policy. “At the moment, there is only one point of view – the official point of view of Zelensky’s office, that it is necessary to fight with Russia to the bitter end,” the political scientist said. According to him, Medvedchuk’s position could be presented on international platforms as an application for a negotiating position.

Earlier, Medvedchuk convicted Western politicians of their unwillingness to restore peace in Ukraine. He noted that the Ukrainian Peace Party is not supported in the US and Europe because it does not fit into Western democracy.