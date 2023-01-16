Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Resigned: Christine Lambrecht (SPD) as Defense Minister. © Jens Büttner/dpa

Christine Lambrecht announces her resignation as Secretary of Defense. The SPD politician will still collect her salary for the time being. But how much is that?

Munich/Berlin – Christine Lambrecht (SPD) has resigned and is no longer Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany. After many bankruptcies and mishaps, the 57-year-old from Baden said goodbye to the cabinet of the traffic light coalition. But while Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) now has to find a successor, Lambrecht, as ex-minister, will continue to cash in heavily.

Christine Lambrecht: SPD politician resigns as Minister of Defense and collects a transitional allowance

Specifically: Loud German press agency (dpa) Christine Lambrecht is entitled to a transitional allowance of around 227,000 euros after her resignation. According to the Federal Ministers Act, she can receive full remuneration for three months after she leaves office – according to the Taxpayers’ Association, a total of 50,445 euros. Because: federal ministers earn 16,815 euros per month.

However, the transitional benefit will be offset against private income from the second month. If Lambrecht does not take up a new job, she will receive half the official salary after the three months – for up to 21 months. That would be a total of 176,557 euros.

Christine Lambrecht’s salary: ex-defense minister will continue to receive her salary after resigning

And: With the retirement age, the so-called pension will be added in a few years. Anyone who was a federal minister for at least four years – Lambrecht became Minister of Justice in the grand coalition under Angela Merkel (CDU) in 2019 – receives a pension of 4,660 euros per month, according to the taxpayers’ association. With each additional year as a member of the government, the pension increases by a further 400 euros per month up to a maximum of 12,060 euros.

The media focus on my person for months hardly allows factual reporting and discussion about the soldiers, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interests of the citizens of Germany.

In addition, Christine Lambrecht will later receive the parliamentary pension to which she is entitled for her time as a member of the German Bundestag. The Kurpfälzerin resigned from her post this Monday (January 16) after continued criticism of her work. Lambrecht recently caused irritation with a video from New Year’s Eve, when she said in the post that the Ukraine war had brought her many interesting encounters. Loud firecrackers could be seen and heard in the background.

Christine Lambrecht: Ex-Minister of Defense was often criticized – also because of the Bundeswehr

In the past it was also rumored, among other things, that Lambrecht allegedly did not know the ranks in the German Armed Forces. In the press release on her resignation, she wrote: “The media focus on my person for months hardly allows factual reporting and discussion about the soldiers, the Bundeswehr and security policy decisions in the interests of the citizens of Germany.” That’s why she made the decision to resign from office. (pm/dpa)