The high representative of the European Union for foreign policy, Josep Borrell, stated that aid to Ukraine from the European institutions and member states is close to 50 billion euros, which makes Europe the main supporter of Kiev in the war against Russia. “It is an honor for Europe to help Ukraine defend itself from the aggression it is suffering. I have worked hard to make this possible, building consensus around decisions that have allowed Ukraine to resist,” said the head of diplomacy Union in a debate at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

As mentioned by Borrell, the sum total of military, financial and humanitarian aid is close to 50 billion euros. “This puts us first among countries in the amount of aid provided to Ukraine compared to the United States“. In any case, he insisted that this aid “is not enough” as long as Ukraine continues to suffer from the systematic attack of the Russian army, which he accused of wanting to destroy the neighboring country. “We will have to support Ukraine , and not just militarily. The door will have to be open to negotiations, but two are needed to make peace and one is enough for war”.

IRAN – Borrell also spoke of the opportunity to keep communication channels open with Iran to restore the nuclear deal, despite Tehran’s repressive spiral against pro-democracy protests and the death sentences inflicted on demonstrators. The head of European diplomacy acknowledged that the internal situation in Iran represents a “difficult challenge” and called the repression of protests and the use of the death penalty against demonstrators “unacceptable”.

Despite this, Borrell indicated that “channels of communication on the nuclear treaty must be preserved. It is a separate issue and all possible efforts must be made to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. I know of no better method for to do it”. Borrell also denounced military assistance to Russia, saying it is something the ayatollah regime continues to deny in its contacts with Europe.