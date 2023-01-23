“Ukraine must win the war” against Russia. This was reiterated by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell, in Brussels at the end of the Foreign Affairs Council. “Ukraine must win this war and we will support it in the best possible way.” “Today – he continues – we reached a political agreement on the seventh tranche of military aid with another 500 million euros”, taken from the European Peace Facility for Ukraine, “with an additional measure worth 45 million for the training of Ukrainian forces “.

THE LEOPARD WAGONS – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, says Borrell, “had already said that Germany does not block countries that want to export Leopard tanks: Germany does not block the export of Leopard tanks”.

“I know that the Ramstein meeting – he continues – was dominated by the debate on Leopard tanks, but the result was clear from a quantitative point of view. I have a list of all the capabilities that the European partners have committed to supply”.

RUSSIAN OIL – “The spread between the Urals, Russian oil, and Brent, the benchmark for European crude oil extracted in the North Sea, is “widening” thanks to the price cap decided a few weeks ago. “Russian oil is sold at 40 dollars a barrel, Brent at 80 dollars. This means that Russian oil is sold at a 50% discount” and is bought “mainly by India and China. Russia loses 40 dollars a barrel”, which involves a “big blow to the financial stability” of the Federation.

IRAN – The Jcpoa, the agreement with Iran on nuclear energy, “for now is on standby. It’s not dead, but it’s not moving”.