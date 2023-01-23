In military aid to Ukraine “we will respect the commitments made: Italy has done its part and will continue to do so, it being understood that the main objective remains that of achieving peace”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. “We had the vote in Parliament which authorizes the government to send military instruments until the end of this year, subject to parliamentary passage”, he recalls.
#Ukraine #Tajani #Italy #continue #send #weapons #Video
Leave a Reply