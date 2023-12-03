The United Kingdom will charter flights to carry out surveillance operations in the Middle East in search of potential hostage locations used by Hamas, as confirmed by the British Ministry of Defense.

Since the Islamist group attacked Israel on October 7, Downing Street – the official office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak – has indicated that at least 12 British nationals They were murdered and five others remain missing since then.

Some of them have allegedly been kidnapped, although the Government in London has not confirmed how many could still be in the hands of Hamas.

After a week of truce between Israel and the Islamist organization, the attacks resumed last Friday, despite the fact that more than 130 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip.

In the aforementioned note, the Ministry of Defense revealed that the British Government has been working with allied countries throughout the Middle East in order to “to secure the release of hostages, including British citizens, who have been kidnapped.”

“The safety of British nationals is our top priority,” says the Executive.

Defense adds that “in support of the hostage rescue activity, the British Ministry of Defense will operate surveillance flights over the eastern Mediterranean, including operating in the airspace over Israel and Gaza.”

“The surveillance devices will be unarmed, they do not have a combat role and their only task will be to locate hostages,” explains the Government, also pointing out that “only information related to the rescue of hostages will be transferred to the relevant authorities responsible for the rescue of hostages.” hostages.”

For these surveillance operations, they will be deployeddisassembled paratos like those of the Shadow R1s model, used for intelligence gathering by the British Air Force (RAF) and information on potential locations where Hamas hostages could be held will be shared with Israel.

