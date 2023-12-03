USA and France: nuclear power is needed. Twenty countries to triple production by 2050





“Italy is doing its part in the decarbonisation process in a pragmatic way with an approach that respects technological neutrality, free from radicalism: if we want to be effective we need environmental sustainability that does not compromise the economic and social sphere, an ecological transition does not ideological”.

This is what Giorgia Meloni said in the plenary session at the COP28 on climate held this year in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), under the aegis of the UN.

A speech that expresses concern for the climate changes that are undoubtedly underway but which at the same time also wants to safeguard industrial development. A marriage between mother Earth Gaia and the bold Prometheus, who gave humanity the spark of technological knowledge.

He then continued:

“It is a key moment in our effort to keep temperatures within 1.5 degrees: even if there are reasons to be optimistic, the objective is distant, COP28 must be a turning point. We are asked to set a clear direction and act accordingly reasonable but concrete way”.

And in fact this is precisely the point. We must use a “techno-ecology of the sacred” to respect Nature and the Environment but, at the same time, promote Development. A vision of two worlds not in opposition but in collaboration, two aspects of the same reality deeply linked, as in the image of Yin and Yang.

Continuing, the Prime Minister addressed a fundamental issue, that of nuclear power:

“I have no preclusions about new technologies, if we can have a positive result I am willing to talk about it, but the great challenge will be nuclear fusion and I believe that Italy must have the ability to think big.”

Yesterday was the day of the resumption of nuclear power. The USA, France and the United Arab Emirates – together with 20 other countries – have promoted the relaunch of nuclear power, setting the goal of tripling energy production by 2050.

Italy, due to the well-known referendums, is not on the list but Meloni said she was not against it and Matteo Salvini provocatively said some time ago that he wanted the first nuclear power plant in “his” Milan.

The local “No Everything” are now in great difficulty because the announcement of the nuclear push comes from one of their idols, the democrat and environmentalist John Kerry.

In fact, nuclear power is the only real solution to the problem of climate change because it does not emit the fearsome gases that are the cause of the greenhouse effect, the physical phenomenon whereby solar energy remains trapped in the Earth’s atmosphere, heating the environment. Fourth generation nuclear power was a turning point.

The fissile material, i.e. the fuel, is always uranium or plutonium. The objectives of the fourth generation are focused on safety, waste reduction and reduction of project costs. The EU has recognized the absolute environmental sustainability of nuclear power by including it in the “taxonomy” of activities to be increased, as envisaged by the European Green Deal, the pact that should achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

So the US and the EU are converging towards this only real solution. But here the “No Everything” environmentalists are on a war footing trying to instill fear and dismay on citizens to profit from some small electoral niche to get a few more votes, blocking Italy and then damaging the very environment that they would like to defend in words .

It is in fact known that renewable sources are not sufficient for a true ecological transition and are supported by heavy incentives. The definitive solution, as Meloni says, will be nuclear fusion, in which the fuel will essentially be water in a reaction that fuses deuterium and tritium, generating a helium nucleus and a neutron which provide the kinetic energy necessary to sustain the thermonuclear reaction.

