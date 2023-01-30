SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Uber announced on Monday the suspension of its motorcycle passenger service in the city of São Paulo, following a ban by the municipal government.

In a statement, the company reported the suspension of Uber Moto in São Paulo, citing “common agreement”, even though supported by federal legislation that allows the service, while negotiating with the city hall.

Launched in the country in 2020, the service is operated in more than 170 cities in the country, including Fortaleza (CE) and Recife (PE), the company said.

The company had started the service at the beginning of the month in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. However, the service encountered obstacles in both cities since the city halls were against the immediate execution of the modality.

According to Uber, in just over 20 days of operation in São Paulo, “no accident with the use of the platform has been registered”.

Faced with the refusal of the municipal government to authorize the service, the company stated that the “town hall still needs further studies”.

(By Aluísio Alves)