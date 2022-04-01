Reflecting on the performance of a Hollywood star punching a comedian in the face, I thought of the many ways violence is used as a means of communication. Our ‘meritocratic’ society has linguistic codes that help us express thoughts and emotions in public space. But it often happens that people out of powerlessness do not use the spoken language, but use violence as an instrument. Think of the protest against an asylum seekers center in Geldermalsen, six years ago. Or more recently, when young people’caused an orgy of violence against corona measures and other displeasure.

Riot is the language of the unheard of, said Martin Luther King Jr. three years after his famous ‘I have a dream’ speech. He spoke those words to signify the socio-economic and political oppression of the African-American community, but they contain a universal… neurological insight† Violence is primarily a response to stress. Think of the stress of the practically educated, who during elections are expected to follow complex political debates and to vote for mainly academically trained politicians. Also think of the stress of the 1.9 million Dutch people who cannot read (e.g. the plans of political parties) and writing, but which are considered to be in the to know difficult language written laws of the national government.

Although we have designed a political system on paper in which all citizens are equal before the law and are allowed to vote through elections, practice shows that it is mainly ‘highly educated’ Dutch people who are in charge. Our administrators and representatives are not only mainly academically trained, government policy also concludes „much more responsive to the preferences of highly educated people than of the Dutch with a secondary and lower level of education”. This is not entirely surprising. The language used in public space, just like the codes of political participation used, is simply made and especially suitable for the so-called highly educated Dutch.

There are respected political administrators who believe that the most effective way to tackle the behavior of rioting young people is by: to criminalize and pedantic to address† Others see more in drinking tea and investing in youth coaches. However well-considered these strategies may be, it is striking that they pay insufficient attention to how language in our society contributes to both inclusion and exclusion.

Language is a powerful tool for keeping groups together and for promoting large-scale exchange. Modern societies are maintained by individuals who do not necessarily know each other personally, but who can coexist partly thanks to a shared language. At school they master the grammar. Later, within organizations, they learn jargons and codes of conduct.

Language leads to exclusion if we use codes and agreements in the public space that are not accessible to everyone. There’s a reason why even a NRC-editor discourages me from using words like ‘precarity’. There is a reason why the 1.9 million illiterate Dutch people unfortunately cannot absorb the contents of this column.

We live in a time when various organizations and the government itself find it fashionable to use concepts such as inclusion and diversity. In order to put words to action, it would help if we not only conduct yet another study into the question of why practical educated people do not show up at various elections, but also critically reflect on how the language used in public space contributes to the strengthening existing gaps in society.

If you set up a meritocratic society where practically educated and low literate compatriots Given a lower salary and a dilapidated house, and on top of that, uses a language that puts cognitive skills at the heart of the process of political participation, then you should not be surprised if part of the population feels unheard and misunderstood.

We can watch as some of the unheard of Dutch fall into the arms of political demagogues and conspiracy theorists. We can also watch as some of the unheard of Dutch people, out of powerlessness, embrace violence as an instrument to express their own discomfort. But we can also choose to create a task force that comes up with serious proposals to make our language inclusive, so that our democratic rule of law does not only work for people who can read and write very well. A good listener always needs half a word.

Kiza Magendane is a political scientist and writes a column here every other week.

