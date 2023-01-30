Guamúchil.- Everything is ready for the celebration in this municipal seat of the Mom-Foot State Championship. The contest will take place from Friday 10 to Sunday 12 February, reports Cecilia Margarita Castro, the main coordinator of the contest, and who has been promoting soccer for the queens of the home for 10 years here. Currently it is known that there are eight squads confirmed to participate. If there are no changes in the Group A, the delegations of Los Mochis, Mazatlán, Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado are planted. In sector B are Guasave, Villa Colonial (Culiacán), Angostura and Lobos (Culiacán).

Novelty. The competition will be in the modality of minisoccer, and this will be framed on the field of Colossus of the Dyke. The contest is just around the corner and the organizing committee, headed by Cecy Castro, is working at a forced march trying to have everything in order. And who also seeks to bring the Alvaradense representative up to speed is the coach Berenice Sánchez.

The local team has already been preparing for several days, and it will probably be during this week when the final list of those selected will be announced. Municipal authorities, through the Municipal Institute of Sport and Physical Culture, chaired by Jesús Antonio Sañudo, have also put on their shirts and are supporting the organization of this state tournament, in which the main rule for the players is that they prove that they are mothers, regardless of age.ExperienceMunicipalities such as Culiacán, Ahome and Guasave have taken the lead in promoting women’s soccer over the years, however, Salvador Alvarado, Angostura and Mocorito They have been growing little by little thanks to the effort and dedication of promoters and coaches.

In this town, the work of Cecy Castro, Reyna Esmeralda Pérez Velázquez, Juventino López, Sergio Sánchez, Mario Camacho, Manuel Rendón and Berenice Sánchez herself, among others, undoubtedly stands out.

Promotion. The date is historic for Alvaradense sports, since it is the first time that a state championship in this modality will be held here, and as background, only the participation of some local selective teams that have attended a national invitation event is known, which was carried out in the city of Guadalajara within this category. ColophonFor now, the sponsors have also joined the party and in the Alvaradense municipality the last details are being fine-tuned to have a decent and well-organized championship.