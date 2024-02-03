Paris (Union)

The judo team won the bronze medal at the opening of the Paris Grand Slam Judo Championship, hosted by the French Judo Federation, with cash prizes amounting to 154 thousand euros, with the participation of 621 male and female players from 107 countries, including 10 Arab countries.

The UAE national team leads the Arab standings, and comes in eighth place in the overall standings thanks to the third bronze place achieved by player Narmond Bayan (23 years old) in the (under 66 kg) competition.

The participation of our first team comes in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, while the overall standings of the tournament at the end of the first day were led by France, the owner of the land and the public, with 3 gold and a bronze medal, and in second place was the Japanese team with a gold, two silver and two bronze, then Kosovo with a gold.

Our player Narmond Bayan won the bronze medal after a tough competitive journey in the lightweight qualifiers after he overcame the veteran French player Kevin Azima in the round of 64, defeating him by knockout in extra time, “Golden Score”, to move to the round of 32 by meeting the Uzbek veteran Tilovov Fakhruddin, to join He also suffered defeat, and qualified for the round of 16, to face the strong German champion, Citz Martin, to defeat him, to collide with the South Korean champion, Ann Boll, and lose to him by a point to play in the group play-off, and achieved victory over the Ukrainian Iadov Bogdan, and he also succeeded in overcoming the Mongolian champion, Yondu Pasko, Despite the fatigue of continuous playing in less than an hour, he won the bronze medal and placed fourth as the Mongolian champion.

At the conclusion of the group qualifiers, Nasser Al-Tamimi, Member of the National Olympic Committee, Secretary-General, Treasurer of the Federation, Head of the Mission, accompanied by Cédric Derme, CEO of Adidas, presented checks, medals and flowers to the winners.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Judo Federation, congratulated the head and members of our delegation in Paris on the occasion of the bronze player, Narmond Bayan, winning the first medal in the French Championship.

Al-Darai pointed out during his call with Nasser Al-Tamimi that what was achieved at the beginning of the journey was an investment in supporting the wise leadership of the youth and sports sector and the efforts of the National Olympic Committee and the General Sports Authority, and the follow-up of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the efforts of the judo technical staff, hoping that the team would continue its brilliance and excellence to achieve more achievements. Emirates Sports.

Our team will conclude its participation tomorrow, Sunday, in France, with the heavyweight competition, where our player Gregory Aram will play his match in the (under 90 kg) category, and our player Dhafer Aram will play his match in (under 100 kg weight).