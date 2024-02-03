Sgarbi's truths: “Those letters written by those who hate me”

“I hadn't thought about resigning. I did everything instinctively, after receiving the Antitrust document I read it on the plane”, Vittorio Sgarbi tells his truths in an interview with Corriere della Sera, the day after his resignation as undersecretary. “I became undersecretary of Culture because I am a writer, lecturer, art critic. But this cannot be considered a profession like being a doctor. Instead, these activities that I do for them are an interference with the activity of undersecretary”, he says.

“The question is not whether the activities are paid or free. The incompatibility applies in both cases, as it is written in the Antitrust document, about sixty pages long”, claims Sgarbi, who explains that he has received compensation of “around 150 thousand, 200 thousand euros. But they are all invoiced and regularly reported. The Antitrust determination is absurd.”

Again at Corriere, Sgarbi gives the explanation of what happened with the anonymous letters, which were apparently sent by “a guy who hates me because he wanted to work for me and I didn't hire him instead“. In those two letters, according to Sgarbi “they spoke of the Milanesiana, of my conference with Pupi Avati, the one on Caravaggio as if they were all professional activities contrasting with my activity as undersecretary. But not only these. It's a long list. The ministry account with all the data of what I did was stolen.”

Corriere della Sera asks who stole the account and he says: “I will file a report with the postal police to find out. I have made a report to the Antitrust to point out that I am president of several museums.” And he concludes: “I had to go to a conference to talk about Michelangelo, Caravaggio, Raphael. And then I thought: do they say that my activities as an art critic are incompatible with my role? So I resign, so I can talk freely about artists like, indeed, Michelangelo, Caravaggio and Raphael”.