Wednesday, May 24, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2023
in World Europe
Typing errors | Whatsapp messages can soon be edited afterwards

Some giant Whatsapp, owned by Meta Platforms, says that the messages of the instant messaging service can be edited shortly after sending.

In the future, messages can be edited immediately after sending the message. Whatsapp told about the service’s new feature on its blog on Monday. Whatsapp says that the message editing feature will be available to users worldwide in the next few weeks.

Messages editing has previously been possible in services competing with Whatsapp, such as Telegram and Signal.

According to Whatsapp, messages that have been edited will be marked with editing so that the recipient of the message is aware of it. However, the editing history of messages is not displayed.

Facebook has been able to edit messages for years. Editing messages on Twitter became available to paying customers last year.

