The bride had sex with the groomsmen. It was the man betrayed who told it and the story ended up on the podcast The Unfiltered Bride, hosted by wedding planners Georgina and Beth and broadcast from Gloucestershire. A piece of the episode was posted on TikTok and quickly surpassed half a million views. The reason? The story is very, very close to a TV series: the groom and his family knew of the relationship between his future wife and his best man but no one said anything until the wedding. The “big day” has arrived, the groom has distributed them a photo of his future wife and the best man engaged in a sexual act.

Why did you want to get to the wedding day? To make the bride and her family pay all expenses. “So – said the podcast presenter – there was the ceremony, the aperitif, lunch and then, at a certain point, the groom told the guests ‘envelopes are arriving for each of you. There are photos of the bride who fucked * with the best man, I’m leaving ‘”. The Daily Mail reports some comments from TikTok users: “I’m speechless, oh my God”, “But why the hell did he marry her anyway?”, “In life it’s all about timing, he’s a legend”.