Check out this two-tone Roller! If it’s done subtly, it’s even more beautiful if possible.

For a long time, car colors were very boring. That is of course not entirely the fault of the manufacturers, because people simply choose a safe shade. And probably many people have the same taste and that doesn’t always have to be better, more fun or more interesting. For example, Harry Styles played yesterday in a packed Amsterdam Arena, while the undersigned was sitting a few meters away in the much smaller Ziggo Dome enjoying the Wu-Tang Clan and Nas.

But back to the colors. We see more and more cool examples from Audi Exclusive, BMW Individual, Porsche Manufaktur and Mercedes Manufaktur. But the real work happens at the British of Rolls-Royce. There it is not a problem that the car has 40-50 kilograms of paint on it.

As long as it’s flawless. In this case, they jump on the prevailing trend of two-tone color scheme. It used to be popular from time to time, but it seems to be making a comeback now.

Two Tone Ghost

You can order a two-tone paint from Maybach and you can also configure the new BMW 7 Series and i7 in two colors. The Rolls-Royce Ghost is also available with a two-tone color scheme. This special edition shows that it can also be very subtle. The car is assembled by Private OfficeDubai, a special department for wealthy customers there. This toko was founded seven months ago and this is their first product.

The car is inspired by the ‘mysterious sands of Arabia’. Correct. The colors used for the two-tone livery are Sunrise Sparkle and White Sand Bespoke. It must look like a sunrise in the middle east and of course we had to think about that too. Even the ‘coachline’ is extremely subtle in color Moccasin. The coachline is a hand drawn line across the car.

Interior and engine

The interior is upholstered in ‘Grace White’ leather. Of course everything is made completely exclusive with the decorative frames, again in the color Moccasin. Oh, and if you were wondering if that special starry sky lining is present: yes. The car in question is also an EWB, so you can sit in the back seat and enjoy it.

Technically, it’s just the well-known Ghost. So you will find a 6.75 liter V12 with two turbos under the hood, good for a lot of thirst, little noise and a relatively low power of 571 hp, but a high torque of 850 Nm. In this case only 1 copy will be built, but of course you can contact Private Office Dubai for all your individual wishes.

Read more? These are twelve-cylinder limousines through the years!

