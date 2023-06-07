Throughout the first quarter of this year, the economy of the Region of Murcia has shown a “solid” performance, with an annual growth rate of 3.7% which, although slightly lower than that of 2022, is high, which makes it possible to maintain the pulse of the activity, despite the complicated national and international environment that is faced. The Regional Confederation of Business Organizations of Murcia (Croem) highlights it in this way in its latest situation bulletin published this Wednesday. And it is that neither the consequences of the war in Ukraine, nor the inflationary tensions, nor the tightening of the monetary policy have prevented a positive evolution.

Consequently, the resilience of economic activity in Murcia is proving to be somewhat greater than expected, so that the GDP forecasts for the year as a whole are revised upwards, which are slightly above 1% ( when they did not reach that barrier a few months ago), without being able to rule out additional updates if the dynamics observed in the first months of 2023 continue.

Of course, it is true that the situation is very heterogeneous if the different productive branches are attended to. Thus, in the first place “the expansion of the services sector” stands out, whose rates reached double digits in the first quarter of the year, giving continuity to the good results of 2022. In particular, the turnover of tertiary market activities grew by 10.6% per year. Tourist activity also “continues to approach pre-pandemic levels”, with a good performance of hotels. And, likewise, trade billing “reverses the weak behavior of the previous annuity.”

On the other hand, on the negative side, in agriculture “the scarcity of water resources is beginning to take its toll”, due to both the low rainfall and the limited resources from the Tajo-Segura transfer. While the industry is going through “a contractive period” due to the weakness of energy activities and some other branches with great weight in regional manufacturing. For its part, construction “stabilizes” due to the normalization of public works, after a period of strong tenders linked to the arrival of high-speed rail and water infrastructure, as well as the appreciation of certain signs of slowdown in activity residential.

Demands a deficit rebalancing plan



Likewise, they warn from Croem of the problems due to the worrying increase in the payment terms of the Autonomous Community, “which already exceed 60 days and are among the highest of the different autonomies.” Circumstance that has led to “a strong rise in debt of a commercial nature, around 250 million euros, which is especially bloody in the health field.” For this reason, it considers that in order to face the period of strong uncertainty that the regional economy is facing, “it is essential to immediately design a plan to rebalance the deficit – which will allow in the medium term to lower income taxes instead of increasing structural spending -, and the design of a supplier payment plan that enjoys a more short-term commitment.

Because, in short, despite the robustness of the regional economy in the first months of 2023, imbalances continue to be observed on which emphasis is placed “it would be desirable to act”. And, in this sense, one of the most relevant is the one that concerns the regional public sector, since it insists that “there are no signs of correction of the high levels of public deficit, since it has reached the point of absorbing in such just two months off the full-year deficit target.” At the same time, the employers conclude, “new measures are announced that will lead to a structural increase in public spending – very possibly motivated by the so-called ‘electoral cycle of public spending’ – that could aggravate the situation.”