The death of 13 people on October 1 in the fire that destroyed two nightclubs in Murcia was a consequence of the “failure to comply with the evacuation plan” of those premises, a plan that requires that, in the event of a fire, the room in which If this occurred, notify the surrounding areas, which did not happen. This has been confirmed before the judge investigating the case by the inspectors of the Murcia Judicial Police who acted as instructor and secretary of the expert report that the force sent to the court in the days after the accident, according to sources present at the interrogation. Both have appeared behind closed doors as expert witnesses in the investigation phase of this case, and have left the courts without making statements to journalists, although several of the lawyers present in their statements have agreed to attend to the media.

All of them have agreed that the two inspectors have focused on the fact that the staff at the Teatre room – where, according to all the evidence, the fire originated due to negligent use of a cold fire machine – did not notify those responsible for Fonda Milagros. In this second location, adjacent to the previous one, the 13 victims died. The evacuation plan for the nightclubs, which was common to both, established the obligation to give this notice in the event of a fire. According to the lawyer who represents the owners of that last location, Francisco Javier Verdú, the inspector has been blunt in stating that “the deaths occurred as a result of non-compliance with the evacuation plan.” This version is corroborated by the lawyer José Manuel Muñoz Ortín, who represents relatives of two of the deceased and who highlights that the inspector has warned that “the fire evacuation plan” of the premises was not fulfilled.

Along the same lines, the lawyer explains, the investigating inspector of the report has insisted on highlighting the “lack of coordination”, the “total lack of coordination” between the rooms in the evacuation. He has also pointed out, according to lawyer Ainhoa ​​Azpeitia, who represents the relatives of another of the deceased people, that “there was no alert among the establishments.” Teatre evacuated all its clients and staff about three minutes before Fonda Milagros began to do so, a time that the police consider decisive.

The inspector of the judicial police of Murcia arrives this Tuesday at court number 3 of Murcia to give a statement. Marcial Guillén (EFE)

Muñoz Ortín has regretted, however, that the judge has not allowed the parties to ask specific questions about the administrative file related to the nightclubs, which had an order to cease activity in force and functioned on paper as a single establishment, since which were located in the same industrial warehouse, divided only by a plasterboard wall. The magistrate investigating the case, this lawyer has said, did not want to enter the administrative sphere in this way, despite the fact that the police inspector who she testified today was in charge of reviewing the file sent by the City Council. Muñoz Ortín has filed a complaint for possible crimes of prevarication against three municipal officials who participated in that file and against the current and former Urban Planning councilors, Antonio Navarro and Andrés Guerrero, respectively, which was admitted for processing this past April 4.

Lawyer Pedro López Graña, who represents relatives of two others who died in the fire, has also criticized the judge's “excessive caution” and has asked the judicial powers to be “generous when investigating” a matter of this nature. open so that not only the cause of the fire but “all those responsible, from start to finish” can be determined.

In this phase of investigation into the case, in which 13 possible crimes of reckless homicide are being investigated, the six people who are being investigated as responsible for the fire have already declared themselves responsible for the fire, in addition to half a dozen survivors of the incident.

