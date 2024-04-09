When the United Arab Emirates celebrates Eid al-Fitr, and other holidays, the whole world celebrates with it. Congratulations and blessings are not limited to the official levels only, but rather the most beautiful expressions of love and loyalty continue from residents and visitors, and the Emirates receives good feelings and millions of greeting cards via social media platforms from All over the Arab world, and even from all corners of the globe.

The people of the Emirates celebrate this occasion with residents and visitors belonging to more than 200 nationalities from various parts of the globe. It is the largest mixed human gathering in the world, with an estimated number of more than 9 million people who coexist and work together in harmony. Therefore, the Emirates is the largest and most important “host.” in the world compared to population.

The Emirates shines as usual on Eid Al Fitr, and it is celebrated with special events and activities, as part of a unique human experience that brings together various nationalities from different religions and countries.

The celebration of Eid includes customs and traditions that are indispensable for practicing and celebrating, stemming from the cultural heritage, which finds acceptance and approval among the rest of the Arab, Islamic and friendly peoples, where joy spreads throughout the country, and is evident through the smiles of children, and the exchange of congratulations and visits between tourists, residents and citizens alike. whether.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UAE ranked tenth globally on the list of the best countries for those interested in immigration for the year 2024, while the administration confirmed that the popularity of the UAE has increased among immigrants in recent years, and that its good reputation precedes it because of the many advantages that people enjoy. On its good land, while the Emirati person, with his good behavior and authentic Arab generosity, is considered one of the most important factors of attraction and unique stability of its kind, as it gives life in the country a special and distinct character.

On this occasion, Hilal Mohammed Al Kaabi, a member of the Federal National Council, said that the influx of peoples of the world to the Emirates, to work and visit, confirms the world’s appreciation and love for it, and its respect for its position within the international community, adding: “The Emirates spread love and happiness, and embodied tolerance and good reception internally and externally. Since the establishment of the UAE, the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, and his founding brothers have been keen to ensure that the doors of their councils are open to everyone, not distinguishing between their own people and the people of brotherly and friendly countries. They receive, engage in dialogue and listen to everything… It will advance the nation, the citizen, the resident and the visitor.”

Al Kaabi continues: “From the standpoint of this vision, and with the genius of the founding leader, Sheikh Zayed drew the modern road map for the UAE, and paid attention to everything that resulted from this map, from building departments, institutions, and infrastructure and urban projects, until it competed with the major countries in civilization, and even surpassed them within a short period of time.” It astonished the world, which made the inhabitants of the entire globe prefer the UAE and seek to reside there and use it as a haven for their economic, financial and service activity. It is an openness that confirms the correctness of the vision of the founding leader, may God have mercy on him, based on his confidence in the authentic Emirati heritage that preserved the identity of the place and people in the age of globalization and Westernization.

He confirms that the UAE today is considered one of the best destinations and the world’s window to Asia, Africa and Europe. It is open to the entire world and can be reached from most countries in the world within less than 5 hours of flight. A third of the world’s population lives within a 4-hour flight of it, and two-thirds The other two are an 8 hour flight away.

He says: “The fabric of the UAE’s population consists of all sects and races, and it has strengthened the presence of everyone residing on its land, and given them a free environment to achieve their ambitions and expectations, where everyone enjoys a decent life, respect, equality, and lives in complete harmony, which makes it the ideal and largest host in the world.”

He adds: “The UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is proceeding in accordance with the approach of the founder, Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, until the UAE has turned into an oasis of security and peace, consecrating the values ​​of tolerance, justice, love, happiness, security and global peace. It achieves decent living for all on its good land.”

Al Kaabi goes on to say: “His Highness’s keenness to make the UAE a “state of peace, tolerance and prosperity” does not raise it as a slogan, but rather adopts it as a practice and approach, extending bridges of brotherhood and friendship to all nations of the earth, and continuing the process of construction and development until the UAE ranked first in the Arab world and 44th globally in a more index list. “The countries of the world will be prosperous and prosperous in 2023.”

He confirms that the UAE is today considered the most important destination of attraction and stability in the region and the world, especially for Europeans and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and other countries of the world, pointing out that it has become a global society, in which cultures from different countries of the world meet, and affection and love prevail among everyone in a country where citizens coexist. Residents and visitors of different races and religions live in an ideal environment that represents a pioneering model of pluralism, love and tolerance.

For her part, Manal Ahmed Abdel Karim, a teacher, says: “I was born and live on the beloved land of the Emirates, so it is an integral part of my life. It is my second homeland in which I found safety and love and felt a great sense of belonging and connection. I am happy to share the joy of Eid Al-Fitr with my Emirati brothers and sisters.” I pray to God to perpetuate glory, goodness and security on this good land, and to protect His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, may God protect him, his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, the good people of the Emirates, and all residents of the land of this generous nation.

She adds that the UAE is a homeland that accommodates all people, regardless of their nationalities, cultures, religions and customs, considering that her participation in celebrating this occasion is a realistic expression of true love and sincere tolerance, which contributes to building the future of peoples and countries, without fear, fanaticism, hatred, discrimination or segregation.

In turn, resident Lamina Valerio, from Italy, says: “The Emirati people are very friendly and hospitable. Wherever you go, you will find someone inviting you to their majlis to offer you the duty of hospitality, and you can see the happiness on their faces as they share their stories with you. They are a people who preserve their heritage and are keen at the same time to keep up with technology.” With a conscious balance between the two.

She noted that the state encouraged everyone to respect the cultural identity of others, and stressed the importance of coexistence under the wing of humanity, which is one of the most important distinctive features of the UAE, which is considered a global example of what it means to enable citizens and residents alike to be in one spirit and heart.

Valerio added: “The Emirati society is multicultural and vibrant, where one can speak and hear dozens of different languages, and taste food from all international cuisines in one place.”

She added: “Daily life in the Emirates is characterized by being comfortable and easy. You can live in ultra-luxury hotels, enjoy clean beaches, shop in the most luxurious centers, communicate with banks, companies, taxis, car rental companies and other basic services via the Internet, and you can also access… These services are a stone's throw away from most hotels and residential buildings.

She added: “We pray to God to bless the leadership and people of the Emirates with peace, health and prosperity, and that we celebrate this occasion together every year.”