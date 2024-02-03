In a statement, Centcom said: “US forces identified cruise missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they represented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and commercial vessels in the region.

The statement added: “This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer for the US Navy and commercial ships.”

The American bombing targeted Houthi sites in a number of Yemeni governorates, including the capital, Sanaa, Taiz, Hajjah, Al-Bayda, and other governorates.

The Yemeni rebels' Al-Masirah channel reported shortly before midnight (9:00 GMT) on social media that “the raids of the American-British aggression targeted the Al-Nahdain and Attan regions, south of the capital.”

Witnesses reported to Agence France-Presse that they heard violent explosions and heavy aircraft overflights.

Earlier Saturday, Centcom announced that its forces had shot down eight drones near Yemen the previous day and destroyed four other drones before they were launched.

It confirmed that the four drones were bombed in areas controlled by the Houthis, but it did not specify who launched the drones that were dropped in the air.