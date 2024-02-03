Romario was one of the best forwards in Brazilian history. He was instrumental in helping his country win the 1994 World Cup in the United States and also had brilliant spells for PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona.

Today a senator in his country, Romario, in addition to his talent and mischief on the field, has also been the protagonist of controversial statements, not only related to football, but also to politics in his country.

He was champion in his country with Vasco da Gama, in the Netherlands with PSV, in Spain with Barcelona and in addition to the World Cup, he led Brazil to win the Copa América in 1989 and 1997.

Romario did not hold anything back: a ping pong that gives something to talk about

Now, a video of him on social networks, in ping pong format, in which quick questions are asked for quick answers, has generated various reactions. Romario is asked to compare himself with attackers from different eras and say who was better.

The result: Romario only considered that two historical footballers have been better than him: his compatriot Pelé and Diego Armando Maradona. The interviewee was surprised when Romario put the Argentine '10' above him.

Four players, according to Romario, are equal in talent with him: the Argentine Lionel Messi, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and his compatriots Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, both world champions in 2002. The 'Phenomenon' was also part of the champion squad in 1994, but not He played not a minute.

On the other hand, many illustrious names were left behind 'Baixinho': his compatriots Neymar, Adriano, Bebeto, Rivaldo and Zico, the Uruguayan Luis Suárez, the Norwegian Erling Haaland and the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

A few days ago, Romario was interviewed by ESPN in a similar format, to compare his Barcelona with that of Messi, position by position. And on that occasion he put himself ahead of the Argentine.

This is how he explained his decision: “Because we play in different positions. In his position, Messi is the best, but in my position I am better.”

