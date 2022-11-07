Twitter backed off and asked for the return of some employees who left the company after the layoffs. announced on Friday (4.Nov.2022). The information was released by Bloomberg this Sunday (6.nov).

According to the North American vehicle, the big tech fired some of the employees by mistake and realized that the employees would be necessary for the new management of entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX owner bought the social network for $44 billion on October 27, after 6 months of negotiations, and fired directors in his first actions.

The cut of around 3,700 people was announced by email and would aim to reduce costs. The Brazilian headquarters in São Paulo (SP) was also hit. The series of layoffs caused the suspension of ads on the platform and temporarily closed offices, still on Friday.

Twitter had suspended employees’ access to the company’s system and building. Big tech explained in a statement sent to workers, to which the Power 360 had access, that the action was taken to “protect sensitive Twitter information and user data”, but that this would not mean that the “job was terminated”.

O Power 360 tried to contact the Twitter office in Brazil, but did not receive a response until the publication of this report. The space remains open for demonstrations.

