Alberto Gamer, the technician of millionaires, gave a part of tranquility to the fans, despite the fact that he could not win the classic against Santa Fe, on the first date of the semi-finals of the 2022-II League.

Millonarios had the best options, but failed in the definition, including a penalty that Santa Fe goalkeeper José Silva saved from Luis Carlos Ruiz in the second half.

Gamero highlighted the level shown by the team, which four days ago won the final of the Colombia Cup against Junior. “I don’t know if I feel happier in this match than in the last match. They played a final three days ago, and the fear I had today was that the team was going to stay with me and it didn’t. This team tried, he proposed, and although we fell into some cons that they were looking for, but today I am satisfied with this group, ”said the DT at a press conference.

Photo: See also Gael Sandoval and José Madueña train separately with Chivas. Maurice Moreno. TIME

“I’m happy, happy, I didn’t think this game would be like that, so much so that the idea was for four or five players to play 45 minutes and give them oxygen, but I saw that there was no need. He took my hat off to them and I’m leaving happy with them,” he added.

Gamero spoke of the patience to overcome the classic

Gamero assured that the match had to be played with patience, even when Santa Fe went ahead with a penalty, due to a foul by Andrés Llinás on Carlos Sánchez. “We could not despair. When they score the goal for us, it seems that it was their first arrival, and we were playing all that time in the opposite field. I told them to have patience to circulate the ball, look for spaces, we found it and we got it, we didn’t have that mid-distance aim to go to the goal or the post, ”he explained.

Gamero also referred to the missed penalty by Ruiz. “Today (Sunday) what happens to us many times happened to us. The one who kicks makes a goal, the one who takes the penalties has the possibility of missing them. We have tried to make them feel confident, we take penalties, they stay taking penalties, betting among themselves. It seems to me that the penalty against Junior that Luis Carlos took was more spicy, and yet he did it well. Now he had the confidence to cash in and dumped him,” he said.

Photo: Maurice Moreno. TIME

The DT met those who criticize Millonarios’ rivals for locking themselves in and burning time, as Santa Fe did in part of the second half. “There is no anger, we support each other. This team has an idea to press here in Bogotá, and the other thing is that the teams that come and lock us up. Here the only problem for us is that we don’t put it in”, he pointed out.

SPORTS

More sports news