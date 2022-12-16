TV sports | The World Ice Hockey Championship will continue on MTV – the classic Saturday matches of the Premier League will return to television

MTV and Viaplay have agreed on several sports broadcasts.

The lions World Cup matches will continue to appear on MTV’s free-to-view channels. MTV and Viaplay have agreed to show the matches between 2024 and 2028.

Next spring’s World Cup will be shown in its entirety on C More’s streaming service, and Finland’s matches, semi-finals and final will also be shown on MTV.

In the years 2024–2028, Viaplay has the rights to the Men’s Ice Hockey World Cup. Since the Lions’ games are among the particularly important sports events listed by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, they must also be shown on free-to-view TV channels. Viaplay only has pay channels so it needs a partner and now it’s MTV.

In the years 2024–2028, in addition to the matches in Finland, MTV will show the semi-finals and the final match. Viaplay and V Sport show all World Cup matches.

MTV and Viaplay have also agreed to show the English Premier League and hockey NHL matches. Viaplay has the rights to these as well.

Already from New Year’s Eve and throughout spring 2023, MTV Sub, MTV Katsomo and C More will show one English Premier League match played on Saturdays at 5 p.m. All Premier League matches are still shown on Viaplay’s streaming service and almost all of them on V Sport’s channels as well.

For decades, Yle showed English league matches on Saturdays at 5 p.m. This ended after the spring of 1998.

MTV and Viaplay have also agreed on NHL matches: from autumn 2023, MTV will show one weekly match. This season, “free matches” have been shown on Yle.