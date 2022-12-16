I had not finished formulating the title of this note when I came across the news that the expression Zeitewende —which could be translated as epochal turn—had been declared the word of the year in Germany. The word began to form part of the press headlines when Chancellor Olaf Scholz used it in his first intervention before the Bundestag after the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was about the end of what Scholz called “peace dividends”, which had made it possible to reduce military spending after the end of the cold war and allocate the funds saved to other investments.

The adjective “historical” is always problematic when applied to recent events. Borges, in a fabulous text, The shame of history He points out that truly historical facts are usually shameful and gives as an example that although Tacitus recorded the crucifixion of Christ, he could not grasp the importance that this fact would have for the future world.

Perhaps it is not necessary to go to the extremes of skepticism of Borges, but it can be thought that the things that in 2022 we register as historical (there are others outside of those that have been mentioned up to here) are the result of processes that took years or even decades incubating.

The war in Ukraine had already started in 2014 with the occupation of Crimea and its annexation by Russia, which is not internationally recognized. Another thing is that Western Europe, or part of Western Europe, has chosen at that time to seek a negotiated solution between kyiv and Moscow, at least with regard to the territories in eastern Ukraine through the so-called Minsk process.

In reality, we would have to go further back, to Vladimir Putin’s speech at the Munich Security Conference in 2007, in which he practically put an end to Russia’s dialogue with NATO, which had marked European defense policy since 1991, year of the dissolution of the Soviet Union and the independence of Ukraine, ratified in a referendum with a majority of 90%. Three years later, Russia guaranteed Ukraine respect for its sovereignty with a treaty in which, in return, Moscow received the atomic weapons that were in kyiv’s possession.

Russia even accepted, with the signing of the Russia-NATO Act in 1997, the expansion of NATO to the east, which opened the way for the countries of the former Warsaw Pact to join the Alliance. The first to take this step were Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary in 1999. Then, in 2004, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania would follow. Slovakia and Slovenia. With the entry into NATO of the three Baltic countries, the alliance reached the very borders of Russia.

In his Munich speech, Putin would call NATO’s eastward expansion a “provocation”. A year later came the Georgian War, also called the Five Day War. The trigger for the war was Moscow’s support for the independence of two Georgian provinces. A deeper reason was Georgia’s rapprochement with the West — both the EU and NATO — which had aroused fears in Moscow.

With Ukraine, the first crisis occurred with the protests against then-president Viktor Janukovich after he refused, under pressure from Russia, to ratify an association treaty with the EU. This refusal would lead to the so-called orange revolution, to the Maidan square protests, to the resignation of Janukovich, who could be defined as pro-Russian in various ways, and to subsequent attempts at rapprochement with the West under Boris’s presidencies. Poroschenko and Zelensky.

The Russian response was the annexation of Crimea and open support for separatists in the Donesk and Luhansk oblasts in 2014. Six years later, also at the Munich security conference and at a time when the Russian invasion was imminent, Zelensky he would make a speech complaining that, since the Georgian war, the Western world had pursued a policy of appeasement towards Russia that had failed as subsequent developments showed.

Zelensky’s complaint was a dart in the direction, especially to France and Germany. In 2008, the two countries had opposed the entry of Georgia and Ukraine into NATO at the Bucharest summit. The two countries received a so-called membership perspective, but without specific dates due to the veto of Paris and Berlin. In 2014, in the midst of the Crimean crisis, the then German Foreign Minister Frank Walter Steinmeier again spoke out against Ukraine’s entry into the alliance, saying he had to “be careful not to add fuel to the fire with certain decisions”.

At the same time, despite the annexation of Crimea, trade relations between Germany and Russia —above all in energy matters— had followed their normal course and even, against the opposition of many of the allies in Eastern Europe and the United States, were he had decided to build a second pipeline, the Nord Stream II, which would carry Russian gas across the Baltic to the German coast. To a large extent, it was the extension of an old principle of German foreign policy that came from the days of Willy Brandt, which was based on the assumption that economic relations and the existence of common interests could facilitate the resolution of political problems.

After the start of the invasion, Germany began to say goodbye to that idea, which could perhaps be more “historical” in character than the increase in military spending, and had to start solving the problem of energy dependence on Russia that it had created. during years. With the arrival of winter, fears have increased regarding the increase in the prices of energy and heating costs, which the Government tries to alleviate with various aid measures that have costs of billions of euros, with little less modesty. than the dividends of a peace that is recast today.

Rodrigo Zuletaphilosopher, journalist and doctor of philosophy from the University of Bochum, Germany.