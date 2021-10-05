E.A week after the federal election, the parties are exploring a possible coalition at full speed: Greens with FDP, Greens with SPD, FDP with CDU / CSU, and soon everyone with everyone. And so the program “Hart aber fair” is also under the motto “Sound out the future – can the parties make a breakthrough?”

Gerhart Baum (FDP), Felix Banaszak (B’90 / Greens), Sarna Röser (Federal Chairwoman of the Association “The Young Entrepreneurs”) and the journalists Ulrike Herrmann (taz) and Robin Alexander (World) will answer that evening.

Frank Plasberg sets the tone for the show on this evening – luckily, his cozy rock mood is broken by the guests time and again during the course of the show. Because when Annalena Baerbock, Robert Habeck, Christian Lindner and Volker Wissing present themselves like a new pop band by selfie on Instagram, it makes some people doubt their minds. But does a show like “Hart aber fair” have to go along with this nonsense?

After the first few minutes, the interested viewer has to seriously ask himself whether he is watching a leading political program on public television or whether he has accidentally landed on private television in the middle of a Schmonzette like the Bachelor. For Frank Plasberg, the current exploratory talks are a kind of speed dating, which is why he also asks when it will become more than just a flirtation.

Torn tough from the honeymoon

The invited Gerhart Baum and Felix Banaszak then adopt the given tone at the beginning of the broadcast and outdo each other with mutual niceties, agreements and common bridges over supposedly not very big differences between their parties, the FDP and the Greens. At first one suspects a clever trick of the moderator, who wants to lull the guests into safety and harmony, in order to then expose his love allusions as a gag, to tear the participants out of their honeymoon and to confront them with tough questions or contradictions. But nothing like that happens.

On the contrary. Instead, Frank Plasberg asks Felix Banaszak: Do you know what a Spax screw is? It is an allusion to the statement by Greens boss Robert Habeck, who compared the explorations of the FDP and Greens with screwing in a Spax screw. It would perhaps have been more appropriate if Plasberg had traced the differences between the FDP and the Greens in his research: dealing with the debt brake, tax increases, minimum wages or the like – to name just a few keywords.

Well, Felix Banaszak, meanwhile, is still indulging in common ideas for tomorrow when Frank Plasberg interrupts him with the words: “I’m hanging on your lips”. It is to be feared that the moderator is not even aware of the slapstick nature of his statement at this moment. And Rosamunde Pilcher whispers from the background: Nobody should disturb the fresh happiness.

Otherwise horse photos and pretty women

But fortunately there are these troublemakers, on this evening it is the two journalists Ulrike Hermann and Robin Alexander. The world reporter Alexander starts and remarks: Everything that has been said so far should be immediately forgotten. Because none of that is true. Well, a clear judgment.

Rather, Alexander points out that Robert Habeck’s actual Green project was a coalition with the CDU / CSU during the election campaign; In addition, they wanted to finally bury the SPD and push the FDP out to the right. In any case, the new closeness between the Greens and Liberals has not yet occurred to him in his long-term observation.

And with regard to the high proportion of votes for the FDP among the first-time voters, his theory is: “They are going to lose their red-green teachers, the red-green media and all of the Fridays-for-Future loudspeakers.” In this case, it was an Olaf Scholz supposedly the right chancellor, whose pragmatic approach could better connect than the verbal exaggerations of the “generational project” or the “reconciliation of economy and ecology” that can be heard in many places. When asked about the pop band selfie mentioned at the beginning, Alexander classifies it: It was posted on Instagram, where horse photos and pretty women can usually be seen, but rather little content. Therefore, his appeal is: “We don’t want to seriously believe that Baerbock, Habeck, Lindner and Wissing are suddenly enthusiastic about each other.”