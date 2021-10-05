Funkeiro Nego do Borel is missing after being expelled from A Fazenda 13 and investigated by the Civil Police of São Paulo for rape of a vulnerable person. The musician’s mother, Roseli Viana, filed a police report at the Police Station in Recreio dos Bandeirantes about her son’s disappearance. The TV News website confirmed the information with the singer’s advisor.

Columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia, also reported the disappearance. According to the journalist, Roseli was alerted by people close to Nego do Borel that he had mental health problems and that he had called some friends in a farewell tone.

+ “Fazenda” sponsors ask for expulsion of Nego do Borel

In a statement at the district, Roseli Viana Pereira informed that, in the morning, the artist, crying, said he would leave the house. Afterwards, he called an advisor thanking him for everything, “as if he was saying goodbye”. The case is being referred to the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA), in the City of Police.

Also according to Roseli, Nego do Borel said he loved her and asked her not to stop him from doing what he wanted. She is not getting in touch with her son because the device is turned off.

Roseli also said that he found a note on a sheet of notebook saying: “The Farm is going to pay me, it made my mother cry…” In September, the funkeiro was expelled from the program “The Farm”, on TV Record, after being accused of vulnerable rape against model Dayana Mello, another participant in the reality show. He is the target of an investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo for the crime.

Upon leaving the program, he recorded a video saying he was wronged: “I slept next to someone, yes, drunk. I was wanting to be with her, and she was wanting to be with me. It didn’t start there, it already had a story. You can see that after the night, at the pool, she says she wants to sleep with me again. I do not understand. I’m going to end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate, I’m being called a bandit. Friends abandoned me, they didn’t want to listen to me”.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ See how much it costs to eat at the MasterChef judges’ restaurants

+ Auction of cars and motorcycles from Kombi to Nissan Frontier 0km



