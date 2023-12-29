Ankara (agencies)

The Turkish authorities arrested 32 suspected people, including 3 leaders of the ISIS terrorist organization, who were preparing to attack Jewish synagogues, churches, and the Iraqi embassy in Ankara.

A security confiscation told the Turkish Anadolu News Agency that the arrest took place during a joint operation between the Turkish Intelligence and Security Service yesterday.

The operation came after intelligence obtained information indicating that three ISIS members intended to launch attacks on churches and synagogues in Turkey and the Iraqi embassy in Ankara.

As a result, Turkish intelligence launched a simultaneous operation with security forces in 9 Turkish states, at dawn on Friday.

For his part, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced yesterday that the authorities had arrested 29 people suspected of having links to the terrorist organization ISIS in security operations in 9 provinces. The minister wrote on the “X” website that the suspects were arrested during Operation “Heroes-37” because they were planning to launch attacks on churches and synagogues in Istanbul. The operation resulted in the arrest of the three terrorists, along with 29 others linked to them. During the operation, the authorities seized documents belonging to the terrorist organization.