Gaza (Union)

The United Nations considered that delivering relief and food aid to the besieged Gaza Strip had become impossible due to the bombing and targeting of aid convoys, stressing the need to stop the fighting immediately. This came while international relief organizations considered that it was not possible to bring aid into the Strip without a ceasefire. United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, expressed his frustration at how life-saving aid was impeded from entering Gaza, noting that the delivery of aid had become impossible. In a post on social media, Griffiths asked: “Do you think that getting aid into Gaza is easy?” Think again.

Griffiths then listed the obstacles to delivering aid to Gaza, including: “Continuous bombing and targeting of aid convoys with fire, three stages of inspection before the aid truck can enter the Palestinian territories, a long list of aid prohibited from being brought in, the killing of aid workers and the displacement of others from their homes due to the war.” . He stressed that “this is an impossible situation for the residents of Gaza, and for those who are trying to help them,” stressing that “the fighting must stop.”

In this context, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said yesterday that the Israeli army opened fire on one of its aid convoys in the Gaza Strip without causing any casualties. The director of UNRWA in Gaza, Thomas White, wrote on the “X” platform: “Israeli soldiers opened fire on an aid convoy, as it was returning from northern Gaza via a route designated by the Israeli army. The commander of our international convoy and his team were not harmed, but one of the vehicles was damaged.” Agence France-Presse quoted White as saying, “Aid workers should never be a target.”

UNRWA indicated, in a statement, that at least 308 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the war after they took refuge in its facilities.

She said: “Initial reports indicate that two people were killed in the UNRWA Al-Maghazi Preparatory School, and another was injured on December 25, as a result of a direct strike.”

She continued: “Since the start of the war, at least 308 people who took refuge in UNRWA shelters have been killed and 1,095 people have been injured.”

In addition, Jacob Burns, coordinator of Doctors Without Borders in Gaza, said that urgent aid cannot be brought into the Gaza Strip unless a ceasefire is declared.

According to a statement by the organization yesterday, “The only way to save the lives of people in Gaza is to end the violence and collective punishment of Palestinians.” The organization added: “We want to do more to help people in Gaza, but the ongoing bombing and fighting limit us to a narrower area as time passes.”