Turkish Defense Minister Akar: Russia has notified that it was not involved in the attack on the port of Odessa

The Turkish Ministry of Defense responded to a missile attack on the port of Odessa. This is reported Reuters.

According to the head of the department, Hulusi Akar, the Russian side notified Ankara that it had nothing to do with the shelling. At the same time, the Turkish Ministry of Defense expressed concern over the incident.

Earlier, the war correspondent of Segodnya.ru, Yuri Kotenok, reported on his Telegram channel that a missile attack had been carried out on Ukrainian armed formations near the Odessa seaport. According to him, there were “at least five explosions.”

Related materials:

Later, the Military Observer Telegram channel reported that two facilities of the Ukrainian Navy were allegedly destroyed in the seaport of Odessa. According to the channel, a hydrographic vessel and an assault boat L 451 “Malin” suffered from the blow.

On July 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a summary, but nothing was reported about missile attacks on the Odessa port from the Russian side. Moreover, the military declared on the creation of the necessary conditions for the functioning of maritime humanitarian corridors, including from the port of Odessa in a southwestern direction from the territorial sea of ​​Ukraine, 139 miles long and three miles wide.

Threat for export of grain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the attacks on the port in Odessa. The head of the country attributed them to the Russian armed forces and accused Moscow of intending to disrupt the deal to export grain from Ukraine. “This (blow attributed to Russia – approx. “Tapes.ru”) indicates only one thing: no matter what Russia says and promises, it will find ways not to fulfill it,” Zelensky said.

Related materials:

Representative of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq also pointed out that the attack near the port of Odessa jeopardizes the agreements regarding the export of grain from Ukraine. According to him, grain is now an essential raw material for “overcoming the global food crisis and alleviating the suffering of millions of people around the world.”

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Grain from Ukraine will be exported from three ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny – along safe corridors. They will contain only those vessels that “can ensure the export of grain and related foodstuffs and fertilizers.” Vessels will be searched for weapons, warships and aircraft will not be able to approach them without permission.

The course of the special operation in the Odessa region

On July 20, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed a US-made Harpoon missile launcher in the Odessa region. On the same day, the Russian military attacked the place of temporary deployment of the 35th Marine Brigade in the village of Dachnoye, Odessa region, where reservists for the Armed Forces of Ukraine were being trained. Then more than 200 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed, as well as over 10 units of foreign military equipment.

Related materials:

On July 12, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed on video the destruction of American Harpoon launchers near the village of Berezan by Iskander high-precision ground-based missiles. The video that appears shows the moment of impact on the installations. On July 8, the military department also reported on the destruction of sea-based weapons of installations of the Harpoon coastal missile system, which were produced in the UK. It was emphasized that at that time the targets were hit in the area of ​​the village of Liman near Odessa.

Also, the head of the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had deployed artillery, armored vehicles and multiple launch rocket systems near a school in Odessa.