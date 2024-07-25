Online psycho-oncological support can be very useful for 71% of patients diagnosed with cancer. Depression, anxiety and psychological distress affect the majority of them: for 92%, emotional difficulties have affected the treatment path. However, 53% have not addressed these problems with the oncologist and, in 84% of cases, the dedicated professional, i.e. the psycho-oncologist, is not present in a structured way in the treatment center. Thus, 80% have never had a session with a psycho-oncologist, despite it being considered very useful by almost 9 out of 10. These are the main data of the survey promoted by the website Psiconcologia.net, aimed at patients and former cancer patients, but also caregivers, family members and friends of those who have had a tumor, to listen to their experiences and analyze their needs. The results, presented today in a virtual press conference, refer to the 2,960 responses that investigated emotional difficulties during cancer (both for those who experienced it firsthand and for those who were close to them), the possibility of sharing these emotions with the medical oncologist, up to the need for targeted psychological support, therefore from a psycho-oncologist. The experts underlined the importance of this service, even virtual, which, by reducing emotional stress, can improve survival.

“For cancer patients, it is not only important to extend their life in terms of time, but also that this time is of quality – explains Gabriella Pravettoni, director of the Division of Psycho-oncology of the European Institute of Oncology (IEO), professor of Decision Psychology at the University of Milan, Psiconcologia.net – For this reason, it is essential to offer support so that these people can take care of themselves on a psychological and emotional level, not just physically. The survey we have released has collected important data, which shows a strong predisposition of patients to start a psycho-oncological support program: 89% of those interviewed think it is a very useful service”.

Unfortunately, however, “only 16% report a continuous presence of the therapist in the facility where they or their family member received treatment – adds Pravettoni – This is a gap that, to be filled, requires concrete actions, such as offering an online session service, accessible to everyone, even those who have difficulty moving or, due to therapies, are not in optimal conditions. It is a service that 71% of those interviewed would rely on. We have already experimented with this method with teleconsultations during Covid-19, and it was so positively received that even today there are very popular online platforms dedicated specifically to psychological support. Our commitment, in the near future, will be directed precisely in this direction”.

The survey “clearly showed how emotional difficulties have a major impact on the course of the disease of patients and caregivers – observes Saverio Cinieri, president of the Aiom Foundation, the Italian Association of Medical Oncology – Addressing these issues with the medical oncologist, however, is not always easy: only 5% have spoken about it with the specialist on a constant basis, 42% occasionally, while 53% have never discussed the topic. These numbers make clear the need for the figure of the psycho-oncologist, the therapist expert in the psychological support of people affected by cancer. In the health facilities of our country, however, there are still too few specialists and only 20% of patients and family members have had sessions with the psycho-oncologist, which however continued occasionally for as many as 83%”.

In 2023, in Italy, 395 thousand new cases of cancer were estimated. In the post-pandemic period, there has been a wave of cases: in 3 years, the increase has been 18,400 diagnoses. Thanks to prevention programs and increasingly effective therapies, 3.6 million citizens are living after the diagnosis. “Psycho-oncological support – underlines Cinieri – must also adapt and respond to the needs of these patients, with all the useful tools, including online sessions. The treatment of depression, anxiety and other mental disorders related to cancer must be considered an essential component of oncological treatment, because it aims to alleviate emotional distress and promote well-being and quality of life. Furthermore, it translates into an improvement in survival”.

As the president of the National Association of Women After Breast Surgery (Andos), Flori Degrassi, points out, “our patients live a very complex experience on a psychological level and need support both in the diagnosis phase, when the discovery of the disease causes uncertainty about the future and disruption of daily life, and in the treatment phase, when fatigue and side effects are felt. Even when the treatments are finished, the support of a specialist remains essential: the tests during the follow-up, in fact, often cause a state of tension, anxiety and worry, which can have repercussions on everyday activities. Even the family and couple relationship during the disease can become a reason for apprehension and, for this reason, require the support of a specialist. Being able to talk to an expert about your emotions – she concludes – can make it possible to take control of your life and recover serenity and balance”.