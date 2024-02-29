The National Police of Spain has arrested an Atlético de Madrid fan as the alleged author of the racist insults and death threats that a minor received for wearing a shirt of the Brazilian player of the Real Madrid Vinicius Jr before the Madrid derby on September 24.

It happened near the stadium. Metropolitan before the meeting began, when the arrested person approached the minor, eight years old and who was in the arms of a relative, and began to insult her and hit the arm of the person who was holding her twice.

Several fans of the Atlético de Madrid Those who observed the scene intervened quickly and prevented the attack from continuing, the Madrid Police Headquarters reported.

In any case, the minor had to leave the place accompanied by her family because she suffered a strong anxiety attack.

The league He reported the events, provided information about them and has appeared in the procedure, as confirmed by the agency. After the event, the agents began an investigation in which the videos provided by a journalist who was at the scene and who recorded the scene played an important role.

After viewing the images they were able to determine the place where the man entered the stadium and, in this way, achieve his identification. This Wednesday, a tracking device was established that culminated in his arrest as the alleged perpetrator of a hate crime and his subsequent transfer to the judicial authority.

With information from EFE.

