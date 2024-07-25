The decree law on waiting lists that was approved, for Altroconsumo unfortunately does not yet represent a definitive and adequate response to the problem. In fact, many of the provisions of the decree reflect what is already provided for by current regulations for waiting times, which however are often disregarded, first of all due to the chronic lack of resources. We urgently need to find a structural solution – the association underlines in a note – that guarantees the right to health of citizens, which today is put at risk. This is demonstrated by the recent investigation of the consumer organization, in which the problems related to long waiting times in booking visits or tests emerged, with the consequent push towards citizens to turn, in some cases, to the private sector or, even, to give up treatment.

Altroconsumo, on one of the many problems that afflict the National Health Service, has tried, over time, to give support to citizens by helping them to urge the regional ASL to guarantee them reservations within the time limits set by law. The consumer organization hopes that the current critical issues, which today’s decree does not resolve, can be truly addressed in the bill that has been announced but whose content is still unknown. A fundamental step will be, in any case, represented by the next Budget Law: if we want the interventions not to remain only on paper, the Financial Law will have to provide adequate resources for real needs. It will therefore be possible to see the actual intention and capacity of the Government and Parliament – the note concludes – in giving concrete answers to what citizens legitimately ask for and that they have the right to obtain within the National Health Service.