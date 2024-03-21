Uphill start

The start of 2024 for the Kick-Sauber team has certainly not been the best on the track. In the first two GPs, both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu achieved zero points in the standings and in addition the Swiss team showed some worrying problems in the pits, with very long pit stops which have obviously generated doubts among professionals about the competitiveness of what will become the Audi factory team.

Peaceful atmosphere among companions

However, they are trying to keep the mood high in the garage of the former Alfa Romeo two drivers of the stablewhich they evidently built over more than two years of living together in the same garage nice relationship between them. So on the eve of the Australian weekend – particularly dear to Bottas because this is the country of origin of his girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell – the Chinese Zhou wanted to 'homage' the former Mercedes driver inserting a photo of the Finn into the livery of his helmet dedicated to the Melbourne event.

The rest of the helmet is all about the typical symbols of Australia, starting from the aqua green, yellow and blue colours, and then arriving at the typical local animals, such as Koala And Kangaroos. A video released by the team showed the Bottas' amused reaction, who appreciated the particular 'dedication' of his teammate. The objective at Sauber at this point will be not to ruin the mood of its drivers during the weekend with disappointing performances.