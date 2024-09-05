Home World

Delayed questioning in Portugal, canceled interrogation in France: The video links in the trial against Christian B. show the complexity of the proceedings. Nothing new came out of them.

Braunschweig – The trial against Christian B., who is also a suspect in the Maddie case, is entering the home stretch. The delayed questioning of a witness via video link to Portugal did not yield any new findings, and a planned online questioning to France failed completely. This means that the previously known evidence program of the Braunschweig Regional Court is almost over and the proceedings against the 47-year-old German are nearing their end.

Suspect in Maddie McCann case: Trial against Christian B. nears end

The sex offender, who has multiple previous convictions, is accused of three rapes and two cases of sexual abuse of children, which he is said to have committed between 2000 and 2017 in Portugal. Christian B. is also suspected of murder in the case of three-year-old Madeleine “Maddie” McCann, who disappeared from a Portuguese holiday resort in 2007. However, the Maddie case is not the subject of the current proceedings. The presumption of innocence applies.

The trial against Christian B. is slowly approaching the finish line. (Photo current) © Michael Matthey/dpa Pool/dpa

On Thursday, a 47-year-old woman testified about a party in Portugal in June 2017. According to the prosecution, Christian B. is said to have masturbated in the early hours of the morning within sight of children. The children are said to have turned to their parents in shock, who held the suspect until the Portuguese police arrested him.

“We don’t want to have that in our heads anymore”: Proceedings against Christian B. will continue on Friday

Her daughter, who was seven years old at the time, is still traumatized today, said the mother. The girl did not want to speak to the court at all. “We don’t want to have that in our heads anymore,” said the mother. Both tried not to constantly remember details and to talk about it as little as possible, because the girl is still suffering today.

From the defense’s point of view, these statements contradict the fact that a TV interview with the two was broadcast in Germany. Christian B.’s lawyers have already stressed several times that, in their view, their client will be acquitted at the end of the trial. The proceedings will continue on Friday (9 a.m.). dpa