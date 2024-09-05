Peru will host Colombia this Friday, September 6 at 10:30 p.m. at the National Stadium, for the seventh day of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with the firm intention of the local team to leave last place and begin to enter the discussion to enter the Repechage for the next world championship.
For their part, the Cafeteros won 1-0 against Paraguay in their last match, with a goal from Santos Borré. Néstor Lorenzo’s team is third in the table with 12 points.
City: Lima, Peru
Stadium: National
Date: Friday, September 6th
Schedule: 22:30 in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 21:30 in Bolivia and Venezuela, 20:30 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, 19:30 in Mexico, 03:30 in Spain.
Referee: Esteban Ostojich (Uruguay)
It can be seen on DirecTV, Caracol TV, Caracol Play and RCN Television
They arrive with two draws and four defeats and want to end a negative streak in every aspect: except for friendlies, they have not won a match for two and a half years. And if they want to dream of qualifying, they must add three points as soon as possible.
The final against Argentina showed that this great team led by Néstor Lorenzo is up to the task, despite losing its unbeaten streak of 28 games. They know that this is the path to go to the 2026 World Cup.
Peru: Pedro Gallese; Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano, Miguel Araujo; Luis Advincula, Wilder Cartegena, Sergio Pena, Renato Tapia, Marcos Lopez; Yordy Reyna, Gianluca Lapadula. Coach: Jorge Fossati.
Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Carlos Cuesta, Jhon Lucumi, Cristian Borja; Richard Rios, Kevin Castano; Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias; Jhon Cordoba. Coach: Nestor Lorenzo.
They will tie 1-1 with goals from James and Yotún.
